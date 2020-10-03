China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Saturday (Oct 3), wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.
In the message, Xi said: "Upon learning that Mr President and Mrs Melania are infected with the novel coronavirus, my wife Peng Liyuan and I extend our sympathy and wish you and your wife a speedy recovery."
Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted COVID-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure.
He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.
