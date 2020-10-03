China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19: Chinese state media

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Saturday (Oct 3), wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported.

Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted COVID-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram