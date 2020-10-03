China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19: Chinese state media

FILE PHOTO: Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka, Japan, on Jun 29, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Saturday (Oct 3), wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported.

Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted COVID-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure.

He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.

