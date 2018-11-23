China's Xiamen airlines to stop serving pork on flights due to African swine fever

China's Xiamen airlines said it would stop serving pork on flights from Nov. 24 due to African swine fever outbreaks, CAAC News, a publication run by China's aviation regulator, reported on Friday.

BEIJING: China's Xiamen airlines said it would stop serving pork on flights from Nov. 24 due to African swine fever outbreaks, CAAC News, a publication run by China's aviation regulator, reported on Friday.

The world's top pig producer has reported more than 70 cases of the deadly disease since early August, including one outbreak found in wild boar.

