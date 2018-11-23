China's Xiamen airlines to stop serving pork on flights due to African swine fever

Asia

China's Xiamen airlines to stop serving pork on flights due to African swine fever

China's Xiamen airlines said it would stop serving pork on flights from Nov. 24 due to African swine fever outbreaks, CAAC News, a publication run by China's aviation regulator, reported on Friday.

Boeing airplane of Xiamen Airlines lands at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-800 airplane of Xiamen Airlines lands at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The world's top pig producer has reported more than 70 cases of the deadly disease since early August, including one outbreak found in wild boar.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Mark Potter)

