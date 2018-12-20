China says 'resolutely opposes' new US law on Tibet

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Thursday (Dec 20) it "resolutely opposes" a new US law on Tibet, saying Tibet is an internal affair and that Beijing allows no foreign interference.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. The law seeks to promote access to Tibet for US diplomats and other officials, journalists, and other citizens by denying US entry for Chinese officials deemed responsible for restricting access to Tibet.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the law would harm China-US relations if it is implemented.