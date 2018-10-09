China says African swine fever outbreak remains severe

BEIJING: China's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday that the African swine fever outbreak in the country remains complex and severe, and prevention and control efforts are in a pivotal period.

China has reported 28 cases of the highly contagious disease in eight provinces so far, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website. The country's first African swine fever outbreak was found in Liaoning province in early August.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)