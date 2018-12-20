China says Canadian citizen being punished for working illegally

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Thursday (Dec 20) that a Canadian national is undergoing "administrative punishment" for working illegally, after Canada's government said a third Canadian citizen had been detained in China.

There is clear consular communication between Canada and China, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

China last week detained two other Canadian citizens, saying they were both suspected of endangering China's national security.

