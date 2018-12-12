China says detained Canadian may have broken foreign NGO law

BEIJING: If International Crisis Group (ICG) employee Michael Kovrig was carrying out "relevant activities" for the group in China without it being registered, then he may have broken China's foreign NGO law, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday (Dec 12).

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The ICG said on Wednesday it had received no information from Chinese officials about the detention of its employee, Canadian citizen Kovrig, and that it was seeking consular access to him.

The ICG, which focuses on conflict resolution, said in a statement sent to Reuters that Kovrig was detained by state security officials in Beijing on Monday night.

