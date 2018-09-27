China says does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Beijing does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused it of seeking to meddle in the Nov. 6 U.S. congressional elections.
The international community is clear which country interferes most in other countries' affairs, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing in Beijing.
Geng also urged the United States to stop doing things that damaged relations with China.
Trump on Wednesday told a U.N. Security Council meeting that Beijing was interfering because they did not want his Republican Party to do well, given the party's pugnacious stance on trade.
