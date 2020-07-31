China says Hong Kong elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor

China says Hong Kong elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor

Hong Kong is supposedly guaranteed certain freedoms and autonomy in a "One Country, Two
BEIJING: China said on Friday (Jul 31) that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing.

Source: Reuters/ga

