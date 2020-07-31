China says Hong Kong elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor
BEIJING: China said on Friday (Jul 31) that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing.
READ: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam set to announce delay to Sep 6 election as COVID-19 cases spike: Report
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce the postponement of the Sep 6 election due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
