China says Hong Kong elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Jul 31) that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce the postponement of the Sep 6 election due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement