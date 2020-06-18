China says it has no intention of interfering in US elections

Asia

China says it has no intention of interfering in US elections

Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Bookmark

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Jun 18) it has no intention of interfering in the US elections, responding to US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, who has said that Trump had sought Chinese President Xi Jinping's help to win re-election.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked about Bolton's accusation, made in an excerpt from his book published by the New York Times.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark