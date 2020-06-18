China says it has no intention of interfering in US elections
BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Jun 18) it has no intention of interfering in the US elections, responding to US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, who has said that Trump had sought Chinese President Xi Jinping's help to win re-election.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked about Bolton's accusation, made in an excerpt from his book published by the New York Times.