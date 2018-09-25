China says it hopes Britain respects its South China Sea sovereignty

BEIJING: China hopes that Britain can stand by its position of not taking sides in the South China Sea and earnestly respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese government's top diplomat told Britain's foreign minister.

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi made the comments during a meeting with Jeremy Hunt in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Beijing expressed anger after a British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea late last month, saying Britain was engaged in "provocation" and that it had lodged a strong complaint.

