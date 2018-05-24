China says it hopes North Korea-US summit proceeds smoothly

China said on Thursday that it hopes a planned summit between the leaders of North Korea and the United States can proceed smoothly, after U.S. President Donald Trump cast further doubt over whether the meeting would go ahead.

Both countries should cherish the opportunity and all parties should ensure that dialogue leads to a positive outcome, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular briefing.

