China says it opposes US unilateral sanctions over funds for North Korea

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it resolutely opposes unilateral sanctions and long-armed jurisdiction, after the United States imposed sanctions on a China-based tech firm, accusing it of moving illicit funding to North Korea.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing, adding that Beijing had lodged stern representations with Washington.

