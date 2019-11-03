China says ready to work with ASEAN for South China Sea peace

China claims most of the South China Sea, a major global shipping route and long a source of tension
China claims most of the South China Sea, a major global shipping route and long a source of tension among claimants in Southeast Asia. (Photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe)
BANGKOK: China is ready to work with Southeast Asian countries for long term peace and stability in the South China Sea, Chinese premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday (Nov 3) after meeting leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea are rejected by several members of ASEAN, which have competing claims in the busy waterway.

China's premier Li Keqiang said the first reading of the document was "a very important landmark". (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

At the summit in Bangkok, Li cited progress on a long-awaited South China Sea code of conduct, due for completion within three years.

“We are willing to work with ASEAN, under the consensus that had been reached, to sustain long term peace and stability in the South China Sea, according to the timetable set for three years,” Li said in a statement.

A legally binding code has long been a goal for ASEAN members sparring over what they see as China's disregard of sovereign rights and its obstruction of their energy exploration and fishing.

