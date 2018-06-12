China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that sanctions relief could be considered for North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "comprehensive" document aimed at denuclearisation.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at daily news briefing in Beijing.
