China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that sanctions relief could be considered for North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "comprehensive" document aimed at denuclearisation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles next to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that sanctions relief could be considered for North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "comprehensive" document aimed at denuclearisation.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at daily news briefing in Beijing.

