China says supports companies' use of legal weapons to safeguard rights and interests

BEIJING: China said on Monday (Aug 24) it supports relevant companies in taking up legal weapons to safeguard their rights and interests after ByteDance said it would officially file a lawsuit against Trump administration on Aug 24.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing that US politicians' actions were organised and systematic economic bullying.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the United States within 90 days.



The move adds to pressure for ByteDance to divest TikTok, and legally buttresses the Trump administration's crackdown on the Chinese-owned social media app.



Video app TikTok said last Saturday it will challenge in court the Trump administration crackdown.



Advertisement