China says to 'take countermeasures' after new US tariffs

BEIJING: China said Tuesday (Sep 18) it would "take countermeasures" after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports taking effect next week.

"In order to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and the global free trade order, China has no choice but to take countermeasures in lockstep," the commerce ministry said in the statement, which did not mention a previous threat to add tariffs on US$60 billion in US imports if Washington imposed this new wave of levies.

"The US insists on increasing tariffs, which brings new uncertainty to the consultations between the two sides," the ministry said.