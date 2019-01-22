China says US, Canada abused extradition agreement over Huawei executive Meng

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Jan 22) that the United States and Canada had abused their extradition agreement in the case of arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, after Canada's ambassador to the United States said it would proceed with formal extradition.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing and also reiterated China's call for Meng to be released.



Advertisement

Any person with fair judgment would come to the conclusion that Canada was mistaken in its actions, Hua added.

The United States will proceed with the formal extradition from Canada of Meng, the daughter of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd founder Ren Zhengfei, Canada's ambassador to the United States told the Globe and Mail newspaper in an interview published on Monday.



Advertisement