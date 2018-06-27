China says US and China militaries should control risks

China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told visiting U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that China and the United States can only jointly develop by maintaining mutual respect, cooperation, and non-confrontation.

Wei told Mattis that the two countries' militaries should strengthen cooperation and control risks, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also said Wei had made clear China's positions and concerns regarding Taiwan, the South China Sea and North Korea during a meeting with Mattis.

