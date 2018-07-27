China says vaccine maker Changsheng broke manufacturing rules, faked records -Xinhua

China's cabinet investigation group has found that vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology broke the law in manufacturing rabies vaccines, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

BEIJING: China's cabinet investigation group has found that vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology broke the law in manufacturing rabies vaccines, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

The investigation group said the company had systematically falsified production and testing records to avoid regulatory scrutiny, according to Xinhua.

"The company used expired materials to produce some rabies vaccine and falsified the production date," the investigation group found.

"To cover up violations, the company systematically fabricated production and testing records."

China has launched sweeping spot checks on vaccine makers around the country after Changsheng was found to have falsified data and sold ineffective vaccines for children.

China's drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records related to a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants.

President Xi Jinping has ordered all relevant departments to investigate the scandal, which has triggered public outrage in what is the latest case of tainted medical products.

The firm also sold 252,600 doses of ineffective DPT vaccines to inoculate children against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Kevin Liffey and Jason Neely)