China says vice premier will hold trade talks tonight with senior US officials

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry said on Thursday (Mar 28) that Vice Premier Liu He will hold trade talks later tonight with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The talks are expected to last for a full day on Friday, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

Gao said both sides have achieved some progress during previous phone calls, but there remains much work to do.

