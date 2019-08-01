China says Vietnam 'maritime problems' should not impinge on bilateral ties

Asia

China says Vietnam 'maritime problems' should not impinge on bilateral ties

ASEAN foreign ministers meet Chinese delegation led by FM Wang Yi in Bangkok
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the ASEAN-China ministerial meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 31, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

Bookmark

BANGKOK: China's top diplomat Wang Yi said maritime problems involving Vietnam should not interfere with bilateral relations, according to a report released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tensions between Vietnam and China have risen over a weeks-long standoff between ships near an offshore oil block in the South China Sea.

China released the statement following a meeting between Wang and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on Thursday (Aug 1) in Bangkok. Wang said China-Vietnam relations continued to develop and the two sides will "properly control and manage the situation at sea."

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark