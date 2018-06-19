China says will 'fight back firmly' if US publishes additional tariffs list

BEIJING: China will take "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures if the United States government publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday (Jun 19).

The ministry said in a statement on its website that China would take comprehensive measures to "fight back firmly".

US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, escalating a tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing.

He said the move was in retaliation for China's decision to raise tariffs on US$50 billion in US goods.

