China says willing to help North Korea in fight against coronavirus

A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), in Paju
BEIJING: China is willing to offer support to North Korea within its ability against the coronavirus epidemic, state television said on Saturday (May 9), quoting President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi said he was very concerned about the situation in North Korea and the health of its people, and said he was pleased that its efforts to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results, state television said.

Source: Reuters/aa

