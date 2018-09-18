China securities official says US trade action will not work

TIANJIN, China: The United State's trade actions against China will not work as China has ample fiscal and monetary policy tools to cope with the impact, a senior Chinese securities market official said on Tuesday (Sep 18).

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at a conference in Tianjin that he hopes the two sides can sit down and negotiate on trade and that he looks forward to good China-US trade relations over the long term.

US President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China on Monday, imposing 10 per cent tariffs on about US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.