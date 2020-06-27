China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing
BEIJING: Mainland China reported on Saturday (Jun 27) the highest number of new coronavirus cases in four days, driven by a COVID-19 resurgence in the Chinese capital of Beijing.
The National Health Commission reported 21 new confirmed infections in mainland China on Friday, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday.
In Beijing, 17 new confirmed cases were reported, up from 11 a day earlier and the most since June 20.
Since Jun 11, when Beijing reported its first case in the current outbreak, stemming from a sprawling wholesale food centre in the southwest of the capital, 297 people in the city of more than 20 million have contracted the virus.
Mainland China reported four new so-called imported cases on Friday, infections linked to travellers arriving from abroad.
That compares with two cases a day earlier.
That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,483.
Mainland China reported 12 new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, up from five a day earlier.
The national health authority does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.
The death toll stood at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.
