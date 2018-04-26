China sends bombers around Taiwan in new show of force

BEIJING: China flew bombers and fighter jets around Taiwan on Thursday (Apr 26), the air force said, the latest show of force by Beijing following warnings against any drive for independence on the self-ruled island.

H-6K bombers, early warning aircraft, reconnaissance planes and several types of fighter jets took off from multiple airports for "combat drills", the air force said in a statement on its official microblog.

The planes flew over Bashi Strait, south of Taiwan and the Miyako Strait, near Japan's Okinawa Island, it said.

The air force said its H-6K bombers have completed several drills that involved circling Taiwan since Apr 18 "to strengthen its capacity to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

The manoeuvre came a day after China said recent exercises served as a message against any moves toward independence and warned that it was ready to take unspecified further steps.

China sees the democratically-governed island - which has never formally declared independence from the mainland - as a renegade part of its territory to be brought back into the fold, and has not ruled out reunification by force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taipei has accused Beijing of "sabre rattling" and trying to stoke regional tensions with its recent drills.

Taiwan announced on Tuesday that it will practise thwarting a Chinese "invasion" in annual live fire drills in June by simulating surprise coastal assaults.

Chinese H-6K bombers and spy planes had previously flown around Taiwan last week.

Chinese combat helicopters conducted live-fire drills with missiles off southeast China on Apr 18, state media said last week without confirming whether the exercises took place in the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Beijing has stepped up military patrols around Taiwan and used diplomatic pressure to isolate it internationally since pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.

Beijing's sole aircraft carrier and two destroyers crossed waters south of Taiwan Saturday and carried out "offensive and defensive" drills in the Pacific, China's navy said.