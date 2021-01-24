China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: State media

BEIJING: Rescue workers on Sunday (Jan 24) successfully lifted out one of 22 miners trapped for two weeks hundreds of metres underground in an east China mine, reported state broadcaster CCTV.

The man, discovered in a separate section of the mine to 10 workers who had already established contact with rescuers, was in "weak physical condition", CCTV said.

The blast at the Hushan gold mine in Shandong province sealed the workers underground on Jan 10.

Authorities had said last week it could take another two weeks to get the miners out.



