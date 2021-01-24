China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: State media

Asia

China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: State media

Rescuers are seen at the site where workers were trapped underground after an explosion at the gold
Rescuers are seen at the site where workers were trapped underground after an explosion at the gold mine under construction, in Qixia, Shandong province, China, Jan 13, 2021. (Photo: cnsphoto via REUTERS)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIJING: Rescue workers on Sunday (Jan 24) successfully lifted out one of 22 miners trapped for two weeks hundreds of metres underground in an east China mine, reported state broadcaster CCTV.

The man, discovered in a separate section of the mine to 10 workers who had already established contact with rescuers, was in "weak physical condition", CCTV said.

READ: Normal diets for trapped China miners as rescue continues

The blast at the Hushan gold mine in Shandong province sealed the workers underground on Jan 10.

Authorities had said last week it could take another two weeks to get the miners out.

Source: Agencies/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark