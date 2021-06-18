Police detain 8 employees of China Gas unit after deadly pipeline blast

BEIJING: Eight employees of a unit of China Gas Holdings have been detained by local police after a fatal gas pipeline explosion on Sunday, according to a statement by the Shiyan city government.

The blast, which killed 25 people and injured 138, ripped through one of the city's vegetable markets that was filled with shoppers and local residents eating breakfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares in Hong Kong-listed China Gas plunged 9.7 per cent on Friday.

The eight employees were part of a unit of China Gas, the Shiyan Dongfeng Zhongran City Gas Development Co, one of the suppliers of gas for the city located in Hubei province.

Map of China locating the city of Shiyan, in Hubei province. (Photo: AFP)

"The safety management system at the company was not rigorous ... and the company did not strictly comply with the rules of pipeline inspections. There were serious faults in the operation of related facilities," the statement said, adding that the incident is still under investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China Gas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.