China, South Korea vow cooperation on North Korea after top diplomat meeting: Report

SEOUL: China and South Korea vowed to work together to address problems on the Korean Peninsula, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday (Apr 3).

During the first visit by a South Korean foreign minister to China in three years, State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, said the two countries had agreed "to promote the process to politically resolve issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula", Yonhap reported.

South Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong said he expects China to play a role in peacemaking between South Korea and North Korea.

"Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Yonhap cited Chung as saying.

In February, Wang called for stronger communication and coodination from all parties to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula, after he spoke to Chung on the phone.



Wang told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea’s “unique role” in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, China's foreign ministry statement had said.

