Quake hits southwestern China: China earthquake administration

BEIJING: A 6-magnitude earthquake shook the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Monday (Jun 17) but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake, with a depth of 16km, was centred near the city of Yibin. State media said tremors were felt in other major cities nearby including Chengdu and Chongqing.

The China earthquake administration originally put the quake at a 5.8-magnitude. Southwestern China is frequently hit by quakes.



