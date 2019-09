China's top steelmaking city Tangshan implements anti-pollution curbs: Report

BEIJING: China's biggest steelmaking city of Tangshan will carry out output restrictions on industrial firms for September and early October, to further strengthen improvement of its air quality, state media reported on Tuesday (Sep 3).

More than 30 steel mills in Tangshan have been asked to cut operations throughout the month. From Sept. 1 to 27, sintering operations at mills will be cut between 20 per cent and 50 per cent and blast furnaces by 30 per cent, the state-backed China Metallurgical News cited a notice issued by Tangshan government. A sintering plant uses heat to process iron ore ahead of smelting into steel.

During the second phase of Sep 28 to Oct 4, near to the National Day holiday starting Oct 1, mills will have to limit both their sintering and blast furnace output by 30 per cent to 50 per cent, China Metallurgical News reported.

The curbs also apply for companies in the coke, cement, glass and casting industries, according to China Metallurgical News.

Beijing is desperate to minimise smog across northern parts of the country, as China is going to celebrate its 70th anniversary of the establishment on Oct 1.

The county-level city of Wuan, under the administration of Handan, China's second-biggest steelmaking city, also recently issued notices for production curbs for steel, coke and cement companies in September, the China Metallurgical News said in the report.



