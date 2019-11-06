China supports more aggressive measures to tame Hong Kong unrest: Vice Premier Han Zheng

BEIJING: China's Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Wednesday (Nov 6) that Beijing supports more aggressive measures to tackle the unrest that has roiled the Chinese-ruled city of Hong Kong for more than five months.

At an official meeting with Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam in Beijing, Han said anti-government protests were damaging the "one country, two systems" formula under which the city has been governed since its handover from Britain to Beijing in 1997.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We firmly support the Special Administrative Region government to adopt more pro-active and more effective measures to solve the social problems," Han said, as he sat next to Lam in a meeting room in the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.



Han said the social problems included unaffordable housing in the city, which is classified as a special region of China.



China's Communist Party said on Tuesday it would not tolerate any "separatist behaviour" after some protesters called for independence. Han said the violence had exceeded the "bottom line" of the rule law and of morality.



Hong Kong has been upended by nearly five months of huge and increasingly violent protests calling for greater freedoms and police accountability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beijing and the city's leadership have taken a hardline against the protests, refusing concessions.

With no political solution in sight, street fights have broken out on both sides of the ideological divide with growing frequency.

Crowds of protesters have routinely beaten their ideological opponents, usually in spontaneous mob violence during rallies.

On Saturday, a man was beaten unconscious and stripped naked in the district of Mongkok.

On Wednesday, pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho was wounded in a knife attack while campaigning with party members in his constituency of Tuen Mun, a town on the outskirts of Hong Kong near the border with China.

Police said three people were wounded in the incident, including the attacker.

Alongside Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam and police chief Stephen Lo, Ho has become one of the most loathed establishment figures among protesters.

He shot to notoriety on Jul 21 after he was filmed shaking hands with a group of men in the town of Yuen Long who went on to beat protesters with sticks and poles, hospitalising 40 people.

Beijing supporters have also attacked opponents throughout the summer.

Eight pro-democracy figures have been attacked, including protest organiser Jimmy Sham who was hospitalised last month by men wielding hammers.

On Sunday, a man with a knife attacked democracy protesters including a local politician who had his ear bitten off.

What started as a protest against a proposed China extradition bill has widened into the gravest challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping's rule since he came to power in 2012.

Protesters are demanding an end to perceived Chinese meddling in the territory's affairs, as well as universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, among other demands.

Beijing denies interfering and blames foreign governments for fuelling the unrest.

Xi met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday in Shanghai, vouching support for her administration.

Following the meeting, Lam denied rumors that the government was considering an amnesty for protesters charged with offences.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram