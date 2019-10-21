Resolving 'Taiwan question' is greatest national interest, says China's defence minister

BEIJING: The Chinese defence minister said on Monday (Oct 21) that resolving the "Taiwan question" is China's greatest national interest, and that no force can prevent China's "reunification".

Separatist activities are doomed to failure, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said at the opening in Beijing of the Xiangshan Forum.

During last year's forum, General Wei said China's army will take action "at any cost" to foil attempts to separate Taiwan.



Tensions between China and Taiwan have ratcheted up since then, ahead of a presidential election on the island in January.

Taiwan has lambasted China for its authoritarian rule and for being a threat to regional peace, while China has heaped pressure on Taiwan, whittling away at its few remaining diplomatic allies.

China regards Taiwan as its territory, to be brought under Beijing's rule, by force if needed, a message President Xi Jinping reiterated at the start of this year.



This year's Xianghsan Forum opened on Oct 20 under the theme Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia Pacifc, and will end on Oct 22.



The annual forum - China’s equivalent of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore - brings together high-level defence, military and foreign affairs leaders from around the world to discuss a range of security issues.

