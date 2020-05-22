China to encourage Taiwan's people to oppose independence

BEIJING: China will encourage the people of Chinese-claimed Taiwan to join it in opposing Taiwan independence and in promoting China's "reunification", Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday (May 22) at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen said China must co-exist with Taiwan.

Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept its proposal for "one country, two systems", she said.



Reacting after Tsai's speech, a senior Chinese official was quoted in state media outlet Xinhua as saying Beijing would "never tolerate" the island's separation.



Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party won January's presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide, vowing to stand up to China, which claims Taiwan as its own and says it would be brought under Beijing's control by force if needed.

