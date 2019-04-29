China to ban imports of pigs from Cambodia due to African swine fever
BEIJING: China will ban imports of pigs, wild boars and related products from Cambodia, its customs said on Monday, after the Southeast nation reported its first case of the highly-contagious disease.
That comes as China is already battling the virus after it spread to every province and region on its mainland since first being detected there in early August.
Cambodia reported its first outbreak of African swine fever in backyard pigs in early April.