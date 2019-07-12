China to impose sanctions on US firms in Taiwan arms sale

BEIJING: China on Friday (Jul 12) said it would impose sanctions on US companies involved in a potential arms sale worth US$2.2 billion to self-ruled Taiwan - a move that has infuriated Beijing.

"The US arms sale to Taiwan has severely violated the basic norms of international law and international relations," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in an online statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US enterprises participating in this sale of weapons to Taiwan," he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the United States that it should not "play with fire" on the question of Taiwan, adding that no foreign force could stop the reunification of China and no foreign force should try to intervene.

"We urge the US to fully recognise the gravity of the Taiwan question ... (and) not to play with fire on the question of Taiwan," Wang told a news conference via an interpreter.

The planned weapons sale, the first transfer of big-ticket United States military gear to democratically-governed Taiwan in decades, comes as ties between Washington and Beijing are already strained by their trade war.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US State Department approved the possible sale to Taiwan of M1A2T Abrams tanks, Stinger missiles and related equipment at an estimated value of US$2.2 billion.



China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

It bristles at any countries that might lend Taiwan diplomatic support or legitimacy.

Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing had lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels expressing "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" at the potential weapons sale, which includes battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.

China on Tuesday had also demanded that the US "immediately cancel" the potential arms sale.

The US later shrugged off China's complaints, responding that the equipment would contribute to "peace and stability" in Asia.



Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is spending two days in the US this week ahead of a trip to visit diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

The decision to let Tsai pass through the US has drawn ire from Beijing, which voiced "firm" opposition to official exchanges between Washington and Taipei.

Separately, foreign ministry spokesman Geng told a press briefing Friday that the US should not provide a platform for "Taiwan independence separatist forces".

"We urge the US ... to not let Tsai Ing-wen pass through its territory," said Geng.

After her US trip, Tsai will visit Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, and St Christopher and Nevis, in an attempt to shore up support for Taiwan.

China has poached five of Taipei's dwindling number of allies since Tsai became president in 2016.