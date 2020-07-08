China to impose visa restrictions on US citizens over Tibet

BEIJING: China said on Wednesday (Jul 8) it will impose visa restrictions on United States citizens who have engaged in what it called egregious behaviour over Tibet, in an apparent retaliation against US restrictions on some Chinese officials.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing would allow no foreign interference in Tibetan affairs.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing what he called human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Tibetan areas, said on Tuesday the US would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to the region by US diplomats, journalists and tourists.

US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. US President Donald Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.

Pompeo said last week the new security law China has imposed on Hong Kong was an affront to all nations, and the United States last month implemented visa restrictions on officials responsible for the Hong Kong crackdown.