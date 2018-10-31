China to lift African swine fever limits for city in Jilin province

BEIJING: Chinese officials will lift African swine fever-related restrictions in Gongzhuling city of northeastern Jilin province, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The local government plans to remove curbs on infected areas from Nov. 1, but it will keep monitoring the situation to prevent new outbreaks of the disease, the agriculture ministry said on its website.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)