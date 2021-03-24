China to offer COVID-19 vaccine for foreign residents in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Shanghai will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign residents, local authorities announced late on Monday (Mar 22).

It marks the first time a city in China has made its vaccine available widely to non-Chinese citizens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a public notice, beginning Mar 29 foreigners "of appropriate ages" may book appointments online to receive a domestically developed shot.

The procedure will cost people without insurance 100 yuan (US$15.35).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beijing this week began offering vaccines to foreign journalists and diplomats. The shots remain unavailable to most other non-Chinese residents in the city, however.

China has issued more than 74 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, a health commission spokesman said at a recent news briefing.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​