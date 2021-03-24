China to offer COVID-19 vaccine for foreign residents in Shanghai

Asia

China to offer COVID-19 vaccine for foreign residents in Shanghai

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Shanghai will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign residents, local authorities announced late on Monday (Mar 22).

It marks the first time a city in China has made its vaccine available widely to non-Chinese citizens.

According to a public notice, beginning Mar 29 foreigners "of appropriate ages" may book appointments online to receive a domestically developed shot.

The procedure will cost people without insurance 100 yuan (US$15.35).

READ: China cracks down on fake COVID-19 vaccines

READ: China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken China-made COVID-19 jab

Beijing this week began offering vaccines to foreign journalists and diplomats. The shots remain unavailable to most other non-Chinese residents in the city, however.

China has issued more than 74 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, a health commission spokesman said at a recent news briefing.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​

Source: Reuters/ta

Tagged Topics

Bookmark