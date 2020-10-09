China to purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population, says foreign ministry

BEIJING: China will purchase coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX programme for 1 per cent of its population, the foreign ministry said on Friday (Oct 9).

The move shows China's participation in the programme and accommodates interests of other countries, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing.

Earlier on Friday, China said it had formally joined COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to back the initiative to date.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that China has ample COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities and will prioritise supplying developing countries when vaccines are ready.



The COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.



