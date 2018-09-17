At least two dead in Guangdong after Typhoon Mangkhut hits China

SHANGHAI: At least two people were reportedly killed in Guangdong province after a devastating typhoon hit mainland China, suspending key transport services and forcing millions of residents to evacuate.

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Haiyan town at 5pm on Sunday (Sep 16). China's southern regions faced more heavy rainfall on Monday as the storm swept west, the country's weather bureau said.

The super typhoon wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and Macau over the weekend and left a trail of devastation in the Philippines, where the death toll had exceeded 50.



The China Meteorological Administration said early on Monday rainfall from the typhoon, dubbed the "King of Storms", was expected to reach 100 to 160ml.

It said Mangkhut was located in Hengxian in Guangxi at 6am and had weakened to a "tropical storm". The storm was also due to hit the regions of Guizhou, Chongqing and Yunnan on Monday.

People with umbrellas walk against strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut at Nanshan District in Shenzhen on Sep 16, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua via AP/Mao Siqian)

A woman rides her motorbicycle through flooded streets a day after super Typhoon Mangkhut in Yangjiang, in Guangdong province on Sep 17, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

The meteorological administration said Mangkhut was one of the 10 biggest storms to hit southeast China since 1949, with wind speeds at around 162kmh.

Two people were reported to have been killed in Guangdong, China's most populous province. More than 2.45 million residents were relocated, state media reported.

China's emergency management ministry, which deals with natural disasters, said in a notice late on Sunday it had already sent 24,000 officers to vulnerable parts of Guangdong, Hainan, Guangxi, Guizhou and Yunnan.

Authorities throughout those regions had been urged to dismantle structures vulnerable to heavy winds, strengthen port facilities and suspend large outdoor gatherings, the meteorological administration said.

