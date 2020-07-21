China says UK will 'bear the consequences' after Hong Kong extradition treaty suspended

SHANGHAI: China will resolutely respond to acts of interference in its internal affairs, a spokesman for the country's embassy to the United Kingdom said on Tuesday (Jul 21), after Britain announced it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

The spokesman said the UK has repeatedly violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, and will "bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road".

"China urges the UK side to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," the statement said.

London's decision threatened to put Sino-British ties under further strain, days after the UK vowed to remove all Huawei 5G equipment from its networks, and as British politicians criticise China for its treatment of ethnic minority groups.

Britain's extradition treaty suspension comes after similar tough action against China by the United States, Canada and Australia.

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the widely expected move in parliament on Monday, despite repeated Chinese warnings that Britain was making a grave foreign policy error and risked reprisals.

"The government has decided to suspend the extradition treaty immediately and indefinitely," he said, adding that the security law - which allows some cases to be tried in mainland China - undermines key British assumptions about the extradition treaty.

Critics have said the security law is an erosion of civil liberties and human rights in the financial hub.

Britain this month offered what amounted to a pathway to citizenship to up to three million Hong Kong residents in response to the controversial law.