China urges US to not endanger peace in the Taiwan Strait

Asia

China urges US to not endanger peace in the Taiwan Strait

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday urged the United States to not take any actions that endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, after two U.S. warships sailed through the waters.

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China&apos;s Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference, in
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference, in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry on Monday urged the United States to not take any actions that endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, after two U.S. warships sailed through the waters.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark