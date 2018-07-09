China urges US to not endanger peace in the Taiwan Strait

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday urged the United States to not take any actions that endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, after two U.S. warships sailed through the waters.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.

