China urges US to stop sending wrong signals to Hong Kong's 'violent separatists'

BEIJING: The Hong Kong office of China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday (Aug 8) lodged stern representations with the United States, urging US officials to stop sending wrong signals to the "violent separatists" in Hong Kong.

China also asked the United States to issue clarifications on media reports that US officials are in contact with leaders among the separatists, the office of the commissioner of China's foreign ministry in Hong Kong said on its website.

Hong Kong has been hit by weeks of sometimes violent protests that began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition Bill that would have allowed suspects to be tried in mainland courts.

The protests have grown into a broader backlash against the city's government and its political masters in Beijing.

As protesters announced three days of new demonstrations at Hong Kong International Airport from Friday, Washington warned US citizens to "exercise increased caution" when travelling to the city.



"The protests and confrontations have spilled over into neighbourhoods other than those where the police have permitted marches or rallies," said an advisory on the website of the US Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau.

"These demonstrations, which can take place with little or no notice, are likely to continue," it said.