China urges US to withdraw sanctions on Chinese military

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry on Friday said it strongly urged the United States to withdraw sanctions on the Chinese military, after the Trump administration imposed the penalties for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The United States said China's armed forces were in breach of a sweeping U.S. sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Darren Schuettler)