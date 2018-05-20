China-US agree to abandon trade war: China's vice premier

BEIJING: China and the US agreed to abandon any trade war and back off from threatened tariffs, China's Vice Premier Liu He said, according to Xinhua's report on Sunday (May 20).

Lui, who led a high-level Chinese delegation to Washington this week said: "The two sides reached a consensus, will not fight a trade war, and will stop increasing tariffs on each other," according to the state-run news agency.

China agreed to take measures to boost imports from the United States to reduce America's trade deficit, the two countries said on Saturday, although without mentioning the US$200 billion target the White House had touted earlier.

Beijing and Washington agreed they would keep on talking about measures under which China would import more commodities from the United States to close a US$335 billion annual trade gap between the two countries that has threatened to ignite a global trade war.

"There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China," the joint statement said.

"To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services."

The statement concluded joint talks on Thursday and Friday between the two countries, which included several US cabinet secretaries and China's State Council Vice Premier Liu He.

