China accuses US of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate change

BEIJING: A senior Chinese official on Wednesday (Oct 28) accused the United States of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the world's two biggest economies shifts to the environment.

The US State Department said last month that China had shown "wilful disregard" for air, land and water quality, and was putting global health at risk, with its climate-warming greenhouse gases the highest in the world and still rising.

But Washington cannot make other countries take responsibility for its own environmental failures, said Li Gao, head of the climate change department at China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, during a news briefing.

"The United States is the country with the most accumulated greenhouse gases, and at the start of next month will formally withdraw from the Paris Agreement," he said.

The row is part of a wider dispute between the two sides, with Beijing repeatedly accusing Washington of "unilateralism", bullying and failing to meet its global obligations while emphasising its own multilateralist credentials.

The United States began the three-year process to pull out of the Paris accord in 2017, with President Donald Trump saying the deal favoured China's firms and undermined the US economy.

But China's foreign ministry said last week that the United States was a "consensus-breaker" and "troublemaker" and had failed to honour its commitments to the international community.

CLEAR ADVANTAGES

After Trump accused Beijing of "rampant pollution" during a United Nations General Assembly meeting in late September, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping vowed to steer his country towards "carbon neutrality" by 2060 and play a bigger role in combating climate change.

Experts have said that the country's carbon neutral pledge is part of an effort to build its reputation as a responsible global leader.

"Xi Jinping's announcement ... is a high-level political decision. It is a very significant geopolitical consideration," said Li Shuo, climate advisor with environmental group Greenpeace.

China's diplomatic standing has been damaged by claims that its authoritarian political system led to a cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing it to spread worldwide.

But Xie Zhenhua, special advisor to China's environment ministry, said the system has "clear advantages" over its rivals in the area of climate change.

"Some countries find it difficult to implement," said Xie, who headed China's climate negotiating team until 2018. "Why? Because they are electoral governments and can plan for only four or five years and after that, don't know whether they will still be in power."

"The United States for example: Obama committed to many targets which aren't being done once Trump came into power."

However, critics of China's "authoritarian environmentalism" say it could still struggle to fulfill long-term climate goals.

"In the absence of rule of law, authoritarian rulers have the final say, but their policy agenda continues to shift, which makes it difficult to sustain a coherent agenda on climate change," said Yanzhong Huang, author of Toxic Politics, which looks at China's environmental record.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam rise from a steel plant in Anyang, Henan province, China, Feb 18, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

DELAY IN CARBON TRADING PLATFORM

China is targeting the launch of a nationwide emissions trading scheme during the period from 2021 to 2025, Li said, signalling another delay for the long-awaited carbon trading platform.

Technical problems and concerns over the accuracy and transparency of emissions data have dogged the scheme, whose first phase, covering the power sector, had been expected to launch this year.

"China's carbon market will evolve from regional pilot programs to a national trading scheme and expand from a single sector to multiple industries," Li told a briefing.

This included online trading and stable operation of the national emissions trading scheme (ETS), he added.

"The (2021-2025) 14th five-year plan is a big development period for the establishment of carbon trading," Gao said.

The national trading system was originally pledged by President Xi Jinping ahead of the Paris climate accord in 2015.

In 2017, China announced the launch of the national ETS, designed to include all major industrial sectors, but there has been no trading yet, and relevant regulations have not been issued.



By August, China's pilot ETS in seven regions covered nearly 3,000 industrial emitters and traded 406 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas, the ministry of ecology and environment (MEE) said.

Once the power sector starts trading, China's national scheme is expected to eclipse that of the European Union to become the world's largest carbon trading scheme.

Li added that the ministry was still revising the draft plan of emission allowance allocations, which had been modified to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, following feedback from local government and electricity generators.