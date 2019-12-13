China says reached agreement over 'phase one' trade deal with US

BEIJING: China announced on Friday (Dec 13) that it has reached an agreement with the US over a phase one trade deal, a major de-escalation in the trade war.

The announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump tweeted that the world's two biggest economies were very close to a "BIG DEAL" in their protracted trade dispute.

"The two countries have agreed on the text of a phase one trade and economic deal," vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said at a news conference, adding that the two sides now have to sign the agreement.

The deal includes a progressive rollback of tariffs that have threatened to roil the global economy.

"With phase 1 agreement, US has promised to remove part of tariffs being levied on China and will also increase tariff exemption for Chinese products entering the US," said Chinese Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min.

China will also not introduce tariffs on US products that had been planned as retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese products on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump confirmed he is cancelling new tariffs on China.

"We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter.

The tariffs "will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal," he tweeted.

Trump said that existing tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports will stay in place pending further negotiations on a second phase deal, along with 7.5 per cent tariffs on another US$120 billion of imports.

Wang said the agreement includes strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights, expanding market access and safeguarding the rights of foreign companies in China - issues at the heart of US complaints about Beijing's restrictive economic policies.

US media reports said China will spend US$50 billion in US agricultural goods - a major Trump request - but Chinese officials did not provide any figures at the press briefing.

"Both parties agree that in the next step, both parties will complete the necessary procedures for legal review and translation school equivalence as soon as possible, and negotiate the specific arrangements for the formal signing of the agreement," Wang said.

"After the signing of the agreement, it is hoped that both sides will abide by the agreement, work hard to implement the relevant contents of the first phase of the agreement," said Wang.